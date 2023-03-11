Two arrested for possessing lndian hemp in Lilongwe

Police at Lingadzi in Lilongwe have arrested two people for allegedly being found in possession of a total of 92 kilograms of Indian Hemp.

Assistant Public Relation Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Constable Maria Kumwenda has confirmed the arrest of the two suspects.

Constable Kumwenda told Malawi24 that the two identified as Edina Samson, 33, and Luis Lisimba, 38, got arrested on March 10 2023 following a tip from well-wishers that the two sell Indian Hemp.

She said that Samson was found in possession of 2 kgs while Luis Lisimba was found with 90 kgs of Indian hemp.

Meanwhile, police have since seized the lndian hemp.

The two are expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of found in possession of Indian Hemp without a licence.

Edina Samson hails from Disulundu Village in Traditional Authority Chensomba in Blantyre while Luis Lisimba hails from Mandiwa Village in Traditional Authority Chigalu in Blantyre.

