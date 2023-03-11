Police search Prophet Mbewe’s house over alleged stolen vehicles

Mbewe and his house in the background

Malawi Police on Friday searched Prophet David Mbewe’s residence at Liwonde amid allegations that he is keeping some stolen vehicles.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said they went there to collect evidence on a number of cases.

“We obtained a search warrant and we went to his house as we are collecting evidence on several cases we are investigating,” Kalaya said.

Speaking to the local media, Mbewe said police told his family that they got a tip that he is keeping some stolen vehicles.

“That is what they were looking for. There are about 15 cars but finally I was cleared of all the accusations,” said Mbewe.

He added that Police also suspected that his mansion was operating as a hotel and not a house.

The prophet then accused police of victimizing his family saying he was not at the house at the time of the raid.

Mbewe who leads Living Word Evangelistic Church has been recently criticizing the Lazarus Chakwera administration. Months ago, he expressed interest to contest as president for the opposition Democratic Progressive Party.

