We are not keeping Towera Tanganyika — Police

Blantyre Police Station has denied social media reports that Soche Sub-Station is keeping a young woman named Towera Tanganyika from Karonga District after she was abandoned by her social media boyfriend.

Peter Mchiza, Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, says thorough investigations have been done which have revealed that no such person is being held at Soche Police.

“The rumors circulating on social media are unfounded and are causing unnecessary panic and concern,” Mchiza says.

He has urged the public to refrain from spreading rumors without verifying the facts.

“We believe in responsible use of social media and call upon all social media users to be mindful of the impact their posts can have on society,” Mchiza says.

