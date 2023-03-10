Rose Muhando to perform in Malawi at Chinsapo Sweet Melodies album launch

Rose Muhando, a Tanzanian Gospel singer, songwriter and choreographer respected as Queen of gospel music in East Africa, will perform in Malawi on 28th May 2023 during the launch of Abisa Moyo Wako album by Chinsapo Sweet Melodies.

Chinsapo Sweet Melodies, one of the country’s renowned choral groups, will launch a new 10-track music album titled ‘Abisa Moyo Wako’ on May 28, 2023 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Speaking to Malawi24, Chinsapo Sweet Melodies Choir Mistress, Angella Chamkomera, said that they are currently doing rehearsals in preparation for the music album launch and patrons should look forward for an outstanding performance.

Chamkomera also confirmed to Malawi24 that indeed they have invited Tanzania based gospel music maestro, Rose Muhando, who will perform at the album launch together with other invited international artists as well as local gospel music artists.

In his remarks, Levison Msakambewa who is the lead organiser of the album launch said people should come to the launch as it will be one of the best album launches and there will be fireworks.

“There will also be some local arts like Skeffa Chimoto, Great Angels, Maxwell Oloto, Grace Manong’a and Marvelous deeds. These are local artists who are joining Chinsapo Sweet Melodies on their special day when they are launching this album called Abisa Moyo wako album,” said Msakambewa.

According Msakambewa, the tickets for the album launch will be pegged at a subsidized price of K5000 (standard ticket) and K8000 (VIP ticket) once they are ready.

He also said that the prices of the tickets have been subsidized after CHOICE Construction made its sponsorship towards the album launch.

Rose Muhando is a famous gospel singer known in Malawi with songs like Nibebe, Ombi Langu, Namtaka Yesu, Yesu Karibu Kwangu and kimbembe among others. After a hiatus of about 5 years, Rose Muhando returned to the scene with her new Hit Gospel album ‘Secret Agenda’ in December 2022. The album has hits like ‘Secret Agenda’ a title track and ‘Kama Mbaya Mbaya’.

