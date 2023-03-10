Motorcycle Kabaza operator jailed 8 years for rape

The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court yesterday sentenced a 20-year-old Motorcycle Kabaza Operator, Ernest Banda, to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 16-year-old girl.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Constable Maria Kumwenda has confirmed the conviction of Ernest Banda.

Constable Kumwenda told Malawi24 that the court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Tisungane Makiyi heard that on October 19, 2022 the victim was assigned to escort her sister’s daughter to school in Kauma Area.

She further said that State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Makiyi told the court that the motorcycle operator was hired to drop the two.

On his way back with the victim on board, the operator cruised with motorcycle to Njanji in Chatata where he raped the victim and later gave her K2000 for her not to reveal the ordeal.

Appearing before court, the Kabaza operator pleaded guilty to a charge of rape and he was convicted accordingly.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sub Makiyi pleaded with the court for a custodial sentence, saying that the convict planned the crime for he even offered K2000 to the victim and added that cases of rape are very rampant in the society.

In mitigation , Banda pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy for he is the breadwinner for his family.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Mank Hwazi concurred with the state that the convict planned the offence. The magistrate slapped Ernest Banda to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Ernest Banda hails from Jossam Village in Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi District.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24