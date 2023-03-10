Awilo Longomba to perform alongside Lawi in Malawi next month

Lawi at Umodzi’s President Hotel

Congolese Soukous star, Awilo Longomba, will perform in Malawi alongside Malawian artist Lawi at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on April 29.

Awilo who was born in Democratic Republic of Congo but is based in the United Kingdom will come to Malawi courtesy of a collaboration between Lawi and Umodzi Park.

Speaking today at a press briefing in Lilongwe, Lawi said he is excited to share the stage with such an iconic figure in Africa.

“Growing up as a child I listened to Awilo’s song and I never thought that along the journey as a musician I will be a able to share a stage with him,” said Lawi.

He added that he is also looking forward to working with Awilo in the studio and record a song together.

Umodzi Park Sales and Marketing Manager Matamando Chagunda said the company thought it wise to collaborate with Lawi to bring Awilo whose songs are enjoyed by both the older and younger generations

“It is an opportunity for people to enjoy their favourite Awilo songs,” said Chagunda.

Awilo was also set to perform in Malawi last year courtesy of Umodzi Park but he failed to come due to technical challenges.

Chagunda has since assured Malawians that this time, the ‘Karolina’ star will come to Malawi.