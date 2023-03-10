47,957 girls receive HPV vaccine in Machinga

To ensure that young girls between 9 and 14 years do not suffer from cervical cancer in future, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has vaccinated about 47,957 of girls in 210 schools, through a K26 million HPV Vaccination Campaign in Machinga District.

With high prospects that it will also be conducted in Mangochi, the same campaign was administered in Phalombe, where about 30,000 young girls were targeted.

During visits to St Theresa Primary and Machinga LEA Primary schools, it was learnt that the campaign, which ended on Friday March 10 2023, was collaboratively done with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education.

Chancy Chipini, Sanitation and Health Nutrition-SHN Teacher at Machinga LEA Primary School, said in an interview that the school has seen 221 young girls being vaccinated.

“The 221 figure is up from the previous 45. This success is because we sensitised parents and traditional leaders to the need to allow young girls to be vaccinated so they don’t suffer from cervical cancer once they grow up,” he said.

On the same, Anastazio Silulu, Head Teacher at St Theresa Primary, said 617 out of 750 young girls have been vaccinated due coordination and motivation implored by MSF officials between health and education officials.

“Previously, we faced resistance from parents because they could not understand that this was not a Cholera or Covid-19 vaccine,” Silulu stated.

In a separate interview, Alfred Phiri, Chief Preventive Health Officer for Machinga District Hospital, current figures of HPV vaccination show a significant improvement from the past three years when only 21 percent was achieved.

“Previously, there was no coordination and motivation for health workers and those in the education sector to take the HPV vaccine to schools directly. So, to reach almost 78 percent, this time around, is due to the coming in of MSF with their expertise and material support,” Phiri said.

He said sensitisation and promotional activities in communities, so that all stakeholders are aware of the importance of HPV vaccine, has helped young girls to undergo the vaccination.

“The good thing is that young girls are sensitised first, by Health Surveillance Assistants-HSAs, before they are vaccinated. This is besides the fact that everyone has a role to play, including parents who through sensitization, can help in the fight against cervical cancer which starts with prevention such as HPV vaccination,” he said.

According to Robert Wellemu, who supports MSF’s Medical Coordination, since 2017, MSF has been developing a comprehensive cervical cancer program in Malawi to improve access to vaccination, screening, early diagnosis, treatment and – if needed, palliative care, for the women in the southern region of Malawi.

“HPV vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce the burden of cervical cancer and protect the next generation. It should, therefore, be accessible nationwide for girls aged the 9-14 years old in Malawi on a yearly basis,” Wellemu explained.

During the visit it was understood that awareness and training on the need and use of the HPV vaccine was provided to 30 District Environment Office Supervisors and 50 District Health Surveillance Assistants.

Furthermore, along with head teachers and school health teachers from 240 public and private schools in Machinga, 485 Health Surveillance Assistants were also involved in raising awareness among parents on the HPV vaccine and helped organize the vaccination.

Malawi has the second highest mortality rate related to cervical cancer in the world, with 51.5 deaths per 100,000 people per year—seven times the global rate, according to the World Health Organisation-WHO.

Picture: HPV vaccination event at Machinga LEA Primary