Two arrested in Blantyre for stealing items worth K50 million

Malawi Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody Maxwell Kalasa, 32, and Hussein Binami, 31, for breaking into Fattani building and stealing items worth K50 million.

According to Blantyre Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Aubrey Singanyama during the night of February 26, 2023 the suspects together with their colleagues broke and entered into Fattani building by drilling the wall.

The suspects managed to get away with a server unit and other items worth over fifty million Kwacha.

Upon receiving the report, Blantyre Police detectives instituted investigations which led to the arrest of the two and recovery of the stolen property.

Further investigations revealed that Kalasa, an ex convict, and his colleagues are also connected to a series of other offences of similar nature at Eshani products, where they stole assorted items valued at over K2 million and at BNC produsak where they went away with steel bars.

Meanwhile, the two suspects are in Police custody pending court appearance.

Maxwell Kalasa hails from Kunthembwe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre District whilst Hussein Binami comes from Bwanali Village in the area of Traditional Authority Bwana Nyambi in Mangochi District.