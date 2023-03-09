100 years of SDA in Malawi: Churches hold revival week

According to Mavuto Wiseman Bello who is the Vice Chairperson of the Organizing committee, the celebrations are slated for September this year.

Wiseman Bello said in preparation for the auspicious occasion, the organizing committee has also organised a revival week which started last Sunday 5th March and will end with a Big Sabbath on Saturday, 11th March at COMESA hall in Blantyre.

He said the revival week which is being held under the theme; ‘Blantyre, Malawi Dzuka, Yesu Akubweranso Posachedwa’, seeks to encourage Christians and Malawians at large to embrace the spirit of praying and preaching the gospel as Jesus set the example.

While indicating that preparations for the Big Sabbath are at an advanced stage, Bello encouraged the general public to spare some time and attend the service as SDA president Pastor Tony Nyirenda will be sharing the pulpit with renowned preachers.

“Among other things, we have organized special sermons through Bible sharing by the President of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Malawi Pastor Tony Nyirenda and others like Pastor Shadrach Zoya as well as Dr. Ernest Kaonga.

“We are hopeful and believe that many people will come at COMESA Hall because it is very central in Blantyre along the Chipembere Highway and easy to spot without getting lost. For other motorist, we have plenty of parking space there, and public transport is easier to get by,” said Bello.

Bello continued to say if Malawians can strengthen their prayerful life and come together in one spirit, God can easily intervene and address the challenges facing the country.

The Big Sabbath event will be spiced up by music from various individual and music groups from the church including; The Chronicles, Souls of Hope, Afro Spirituals, Area 47 Senior Youth Choir and Pilgrims, just to mention but a few.

