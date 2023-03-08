Lilongwe City Council  to hold City Summit next week

Lilongwe City Council is set to conduct its first ever City Summit on 15th March, 2023 which will be held under the theme “My City My Responsibility, Together Building the City we Want”.

Speaking to Malawi24, Mayor for Lilongwe City Council Richard Banda said the objective of the summit is to discuss and share ideas on how the status of the city can be improved and also map the way forward on various changes and transformation to the city.

“It’s a privilege for Lilongwe City to have this summit being the first summit to be done in our City. You know most of the citizens in the city have brilliant ideas that can improve the city so that’s why we decided to organise this summit so that every citizen and stakeholder can come and share ideas on how best we can beautify our city and develop our city.

“As a city we are very serious on this and I can assure you that after this summit a lot of things will change in the city,” said Banda.

In his remarks CEO for Lilongwe City Council Dr McCloud Kadamanja said as a council they are looking at very critical areas which will be tackled at the summit which include infrastructure development and waste management among others.

He then urged the citizens to take full lead of the summit for it will be of benefit to all the citizens in the city.

Kadamanja also encouraged residents of the city, partners and stakeholders to attend the summit with different ideas on how the council can improve the status of the City.

‘We are looking at very critical areas, the first one would want to look at illegal vending or street vending. People have been complaining that the city has been failing to relocate vendors to designated places where they will be doing business. So this will be one of the thematic areas that we would want to get views from our stakeholders,” he said.

He added that the council is also also looking at the issue to do with waste management, especially solid waste, as well as infrastructure development.

“We are not only looking at the buildings we are also looking at the roads infrastructure you have already noted that as a city we are championing the upgrading of the roads, we would also want to see those roads that were already upgraded are properly maintained,” said Kadam’manja.

The Lilongwe City summit is in line with the Malawi Vision 2063 of an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation and it has been budgeted at K40 Million Kwacha.

