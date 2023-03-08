Husband arrested for biting wife

Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe have arrested a 51-year-old man for biting his 38-year-old wife.

According to public relations officer for Kanengo Police station Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira, the suspect has been identified as Dickson Baluwa who allegedly injured his wife, Niya Rajab.

Sub Inspector Ngwira said the victim told Police that the two have been married for a year now and on Tuesday, 7th March, 2023, the husband arrived home around 19:00 hours while drunk and his wife served him with dinner which he refused to eat.

It is reported that from nowhere and for unknown reasons, the suspect started insulting his wife a thing which ended up in a quarrel and in the process, Baluwa started assaulting the woman and bit her on the right side of her chin, tearing and removing skin in the process.

After receiving a complaint, officers at Area 50 Police Unit referred the victim to the hospital for treatment and later arrested the husband.

Baluwa who stands charged of acts intended to cause grievous harm, hails from Nkhulambe Village, Traditional Authority Nazombe in Dedza while Rajab hails from Mikute Village, Traditional Authority Maganga in Salima.

Meanwhile, police have strongly condemned the violence perpetrated against women and girls saying it defeats efforts to ensure safety and protection for them and has warned all perpetrators to stop the malpractice saying the law will be after them.

Follow us on Twitter: