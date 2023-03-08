Former MASM executive Andrew Ngomwa sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping child

Former Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) chief commercial officer Andrew Ngomwa has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping his niece.

Ngomwa convicted last year for raping the daughter of his sister.

High Court judge Judge Ruth Chinangwa has slapped Ngomwa with 35 years for defilement of a child, 25 years for rape and 4 years doing indecent acts in front of a minor. The sentences will run concurrently.

One of the state lawyers in the case, Gift Msume, has said the state is satisfied with sentences

Ngomwa was arrested in 2020 after revelations that he raped his niece who was staying in his house. Ngomwa was convicted in January last year and was sent to Chichiri Prions to wait for sentencing.

Follow us on Twitter: