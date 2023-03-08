Association to introduce kickboxing to rural areas

Kickboxing Association of Malawi intends to introduce kickboxing to rural areas to allow wider participation in the sport.

Kickboxing Association of Malawi, General Secretary, Bright Limani said this at Thondwe in Zomba where the association held a tournament.

He said the sport has come to stay in Malawi and there is need to introduce the sporting activity to rural areas rather than concentrating it in the cities.

He therefore commended Kips Restaurants for sponsoring the kickboxing by providing t-shirts and food to players that participate in the Thondwe tournament.

“We’re thankful to people of Thondwe for coming in large numbers to watch the sports for the first time and it is our wish to bring the sport in the rural trading centers to entertain people,” he added.

Limbani Lion Rotcha who defeated Erick Sokwani said he won because he followed the coach’s instruction.

Rotcha who plays for Thondwe Kickboxing Club said his wish is to remain champion of the sport.

He therefore urged Kickboxing Association of Malawi to award winners with good cash prizes saying what the association gives winners is too small.

Seven clubs from different places such as Cobbe Barracks, Thondwe, Bangwe, Blantyre Youth Center and Bvumbwe participated in the Thondwe Kickboxing Tournament.

