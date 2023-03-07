Zomba District Council approves 28 billion kwacha 2023/24 budget

Zomba District Full Council which met on Monday has approved a K28 billion budget for 2023/2024 fiscal year.

Speaking after approving the budget, Council chairperson, Councillor Blazio Chinthenga said the council needs budget to effectively implement projects procurement items, discharge its administrative duties and offer services.

He therefore said he was happy that the full council approved the 2023/2024 budget, adding that he will ensure that the council mobilises financial resources that should in turn be put to good use to satisfy development aspirations of people under the Zomba District Council.

Councillor Chinthenga observed that sometimes councils fail to meet annual budget requirements because central government fail to allocate adequate financial resources to local authorities.

Zomba District Commissioner, Reinghard Chavula, said the approved budget gives Zomba District Council hope that it will implement various infrastructural development apart from youth empowerment programmes.

She observed that the recent 2021/2022 budget was not realistic because the council failed to receive adequate funding from the central government.

Senior Chief Chikowi said he was equally happy with the approved 2023/2024 budget and was looking forward to seeing various development projects taking place in the district.

In the budget, K20 billion has been allocated to administration that includes salary for the staff while K8 billion is for development projects.

The approved budget includes funds for construction of youth center, health and police facilities while some amount is allocated to agricultural sector to improve food security.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24