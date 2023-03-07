Wanderers acquire Bangwe Super Queens

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have acquired a women football team, Bangwe Super Queens.

This is according to a press statement which has been released on Tuesday 7th March, 2023, signed by Clement Stambuli who is Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Commercialisation and Public Relations Officer.

According to Stambuli, following the acquisition, Bangwe Super Queens will now be called Mighty Wanderers Super Queens.

“The Board of Directors of Mighty Wanderers Football Club 2021 (Ltd) is pleased to inform its stakeholders and the general public that it has acquired Bangwe Super Queens FC. Following the completion of the acquisition, the team is with effect from 7th March, 2023 known as Mighty Wanderers Queens,” reads part of the statement.

However, the team has not disclosed the acquisition amount of the women’s football team.

Mighty Wanderers 2021 (Ltd) now has four teams which are Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC, Mighty Wanderers Reserve, Wanderers Youth and Mighty Wanderers Queens.

It is reported that the Airtel Top 8 Champions are acting in line with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) club Licencing requirements ahead of 2023 tournament.

CAF rules indicate that clubs intending to participate in the CAF Interclubs competitions, must have at minimum one women’s first team participating in a competition sanctioned by the member association.

It is further reported that Wanderers is also planning to venture into other sports disciplines including netball, basketball and others.

So far, Kamuzu Barracks, FCB Nyasa Bullets, Civo Service United and the Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are some of the Super League Clubs that have women’s football clubs.

