Artificial intelligence (AI) wrote the apology for Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford, following United’s humiliating 7-0 defeat at Anfield over the weekend.

“I wish we could play a game today to try and put things right. The result is the result, and we can’t see past that! We must not let it define our season. We have to trust the process and stick together”, tweeted Rashford.

However, the apology was not written by the 25 year old striker. Rather, ChatGPT confirmed that the apology was wholly baked by AI.

I wish we could play a game today to try and put things right. The result is the result, and we can’t see past that! We must not let it define our season. We have to trust the process and stick together. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 6, 2023

“Yes, this response was generated by an AI language model. It appears to be a statement from a sports team or coach addressing a disappointing result and encouraging their team to stay positive and focused on their goals”, ChatGPT responded to our query to establish if the statement was produced the player or AI.

Over the weekend, Liverpool handed the Red Devils what has been described as the worst defeat in the United’s history.

United are on 3rd position in the Premier League with 49 points. Arsenal leads with 63 points from 26 games. United have a game in hand. Both teams have a large following here in Malawi.