Fresh fuel shortage hits Malawi

Shortage of fuel has once again hit Malawi. In Blantyre and Zomba cities, long queues were observed at several filling stations on Monday.

Motorists were also moving from one filling station to another in search of the commodity as some of the service stations had no fuel.

In Lilongwe, there were also queues at some filling stations around Biwi.

Some fuel attendants have told the local media that filling stations have been receiving insufficient fuel recently.

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) spokesperson Fittina Khonje said the authority is working to ensure that stations have fuel in required volumes.

Malawi also experienced fuel shortage last year that lasted months due to shortage of forex.

The current shortage has started at a time President Lazarus Chakwera is in Qatar attending a conference on Least Developed Countries.