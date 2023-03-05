Devotion: The word is our formular

The book of Daniel on chapter 1 from verse 5 to 8 says: “And the king appointed them a daily provision of the king’s meat, and of the wine which he drank: so nourishing them three years, that at the end thereof they might stand before the king…. But Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portion of the king’s meat, nor with the wine which he drank: therefore he requested of the prince of the eunuchs that he might not defile himself.”

This story of Daniel is amazing. It shows How deep the mind of God is. The king had his own formula of nourishing the boys for 3 years before they appeared before him.

Using the formula, the boys would look fairer and fatter so that they would be fit for appearance before the King. Daniel and friends being the descendants of Abraham chose to differ. They made their own formula. They knew that they couldn’t use the wisdom of the world. They used the wisdom of God. They chose the seemingly ridiculous formula of taking vegetables only. The results showed that they were better than their friends.

We read in Daniel chapter 1 verse 15 that: “And at the end of ten days their countenances appeared fairer and fatter in flesh than all the children which did eat the portion of the king’s meat.”

David was the other person who also chose his own formula. When he was about to meet the giant Goliath, Saul gave David his armour thinking that David would be more successful if he used the armour than going to meet Goliath unprotected.

However, David abandoned the formula given by Saul, the King and chose his own formula.

The bible in 1 Samuel chapter 17 from verse 38 to 39 says: “Saul dressed David with his clothing. He put a helmet of brass on his head, and he clad him with a coat of mail. David strapped his sword on his clothing, and he tried to move; for he had not tested it. David said to Saul, “I can’t go with these; for I have not tested them.”

David took them off.Get your success formula in the Word and from the Holy Spirit. You will never go wrong. It may not make sense but will work. Working hard without the Word and the Spirit will lead to toiling and frustration. The formula of the Spirit may not make sense to the senses.

And we read in 1 Corinthians 2 verse 14 that: “A person who isn’t spiritual doesn’t accept the things of God’s Spirit, for they are nonsense to him. He can’t understand them because they are spiritually evaluated.”

