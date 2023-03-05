Chakwera calls on least developed countries to walk together

President Lazarus Chakwera has called on Least Developed Countries (LDCs) at the LDC5 conference to walk together in order to achieve meaningful sustainable development and ably graduate to middle-income economies.

Chakwera made the remarks on Saturday during leaders’ summit for the Least Developed Countries currently underway in Doha, Qatar.

He said none of the countries would like to remain in LDCs but are looking for ways to become a middle-income country and hence, for a meaningful development in the LDCs, such countries must walk together to achieve progress and sustainable Development.

“I call upon developed countries to support the Least Developed Countries and those graduating with a graduation package, so that the Doha Plan of Action does not become mere rhetoric,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera thanked the government of Qatar for hosting the conference saying the city of Qatar is a testimony of a vision turned reality and what has been achieved by Qatar within a space of 25 years, should be a great inspiration to all LDCs.

Secretary General for United Nations, Antonio Guterres said economic development is impossible when countries are starved for economic resources, drowning in debt, and still struggling with the historic injustice of an unequal COVID-19 response.

He said Human development is impossible when education, health care and social protection systems are struggling — or non-existent. And when women are denied their rightful place at the table across every aspect of civil, economic, and political life.

The UN Secretary General said the United Nations is working with LDCs to develop smooth transition strategies, based on tailored support for the graduation process saying it cannot allow countries to fall back down the development ladder after working so hard to climb it.

“That’s why the Doha Programme of Action includes an online university to provide your countries with access to science, expertise and technology to develop more innovative and diverse economies and workforces.

“ At this time of widespread food insecurity, the creation of a food stockholding system for Least-Developed Countries will be another tangible outcome of this Summit to combat hunger and skyrocketing food prices,” he said.

The Doha Programme of Action also includes the establishment of an international investment support centre to help least-developed and graduated countries attract foreign investment.

Reported by Leonard Masauli in Doha, Qatar