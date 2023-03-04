Thugs cut down eight Escom poles in Lilongwe

Thugs have cut down eight Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) poles in Lilongwe.

ESCOM spokesperson Kitty Chingoa has confirmed.

She said the incident happened on Escom lines that are between Dedza and Dzalanyama.

It appears the thugs used an axe to fell the poles.

Chingota said the thugs have also stolen electricity wires.

Escom has been complaining that it loses millions every year due to vandalism of its property.

On social media, Malawians have since condemned the act of vandalism describing it as sabotage.

“And we keep blaming Escom. I cannot even start to tell you how many times this has happened in our area. Last month they opened up an area in front of our school and stole the wires, leaving a big hole which was unsafe for younger primary kids,” said one person.

However, others have argued that thieves take advantage of blackouts to steal Escom property.

“This is very bad and retrogressive. But If we were having power all day all night, I don’t think someone could think of stealing ESCOM wires or transformers,” said one person in a comment on Facebook.

