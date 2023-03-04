Chilima urges Malawians to guard freedom which martyrs lost lives for

Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima says martyrs left a lesson behind for Malawians that they should love one another, be courageous and jealously guard the freedom which the martyrs lost their lives for.

He made the remarks on Friday when he presided over the commemoration of Martyrs Day at Nkhata Bay Jetty in Nkhata Bay and laid a wreath at the memorial pillar of the 3rd March martyrs who died at the hands of the colonialists in 1959.

The Vice President, who was accompanied by his wife, Mary Chilima, cabinet ministers and other government officials, also attended a memorial service of worship at Chirundu Point Ground.

Chilima said the event takes place in Nkhata Bay because it is the place where the martyrs braved the colonial bullets to sacrifice their lives for the nation.

“It is for this reason that the President thought it wise that this day should be managed and coordinated by government. Our heroes did not die just for the people of Nkhata Bay but all Malawians,” said Chilima.

He said that the martyrs left a lesson behind for Malawians that they should love one another, be courageous and jealously guard the freedom which they lost their lives for.

Traditional Authority Mkumbira commended government for taking charge of the day, the sentiments which were echoed by a representative of the bereaved families, James Thawi who asked government to maintain the burial place of the martyrs.

This year’s event was commemorated on the theme: Resilience, Tenacing and Fortified of our Heroes: A Generational Motivation in Attaining the Malawi we want.

Reported by Chisomo Kambandanga, Osman Moyo and Taonga Moyo

