Passion Center for Children constructs 2 houses for needy children in Zomba

Passion Center for Children in Zomba has constructed two houses worth K6 million two need children in the district.

Passion Center for Children Executive Director, Pastor. Mateyu said the organisation has passion for needy children and an obligation and commitment to care and support needy children by providing them with basic needs including decent accommodation.

He said this at Kwilambo Village, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba where he handed over a house to a needy girl, Chrissy Mwanyada.

Pastor Mateyu said Passion Center for Children cares for more than 500 children in Zomba where it provides them with basic needs such as education, food clothes apart from building them decent houses in their respective homes.

He added that the organisation constructed six houses for needy children between 2022 to March this year and pledges to continue constructing houses to provide decent accommodations to needy children.

“We have an obligation to help needy children because this is another way of investing in children who are future leaders,” he said, while observing that children with no decent accommodations are most vulnerable to a number of abuses.

District Social Welfare Officer for Zomba, Christopher Ndaona commended Passion Center for Children for demonstrating passion for the needy children.

Ndaona therefore called on other Non-Government Organisations in the district to provide food and other basic needs to needy children to address challenges affecting their welfare.

Apart from Chrissy Mwanyada, Passion Center for Children also constructed a house for a needy boy, Victor Harry from Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba.

Passion Center for Children, Board Member who stays in the United States of America, Billy Wood said the organisation is satisfied with quality of the houses constructed for needy children.

The board member therefore pledged to continue caring for the needy children in Malawi by providing them with various support address their basic needs.

On her part, Chrissy thanked Passion Center for Children for providing her a lot care and support including constructing the decent house.

Chrissy who is now a Form 3 secondary school student said Passion Center for Children has been paying her school fees in her primary school education and hopes that her ambition to become a nurse will be fulfilled because of the organisation’s care and support.

