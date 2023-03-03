Man arrested for offering to sell his sister

Police at Chilipa in Mangochi District have arrested a 25-year-old man, Mphatso Baison, on suspicion that he was offering to sell his own sister for K4.5 Million.

It is alleged that, Baison on February 28, 2023 approached one of the Community Policing members under Traditional Authority Mtonda and pitched a business offer whose commodity was his own sister.

The reporter tricked the suspect and lied that he was running out of cash. However, the report took him to the chief before sneaking out and alerting the police.

Meanwhile, Baison who has confessed to have wanted to sale his sister due to poverty will appear before court after completion of paperwork to answer the charge of buying or disposing of any person as a slave contrary to Section 267 of the Penal Code which attracts a maximum penalty of 7 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Baison hails from Chawanje Village in the area of Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu.

Follow us on Twitter: