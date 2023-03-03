Bullets helicopter to give away replica jerseys in Blantyre

After securing a K525 million sponsorship deal from the First Capital Bank, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will on Saturday fly a helicopter which will be giving away the team’s replica jerseys.

This has been announced by the official sponsors of the club, First Capital Bank who have advised people through their social media platforms to look overhead on the material day.

The company says while the People’s Team will be facing their arch-rivals Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in an annual pre-season international bonanza hosted by FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, a helicopter will be flying in some parts of the commercial city giving away the team’s original replica jerseys.

“Look overhead for the FCB NYASA BULLETS helicopter this Saturday! It could be flying in your area and it will be giving away FCB NYASA BULLETS original replica jerseys and footballs,” wrote First Capital Bank on their Facebook page.

Nyasa Big Bullets on Wednesday 1st March secured a K525 million sponsorship package from the First Capital Bank (FCB) for the next three years.

Among others, the bank will be responsible for the Club’s physical properties such as bus, Club House, Stadium, perimeter boards during matches, all merchandise, all digital assets including websites and social media pages.

