Bullets and De Nampula share spoils, Wanderers beaten by UD Songo

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Ferroviário de Nampula played out a goalless draw in the opening match of the 2023 Pre-Season International Bonanza at the Kamuzu Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Chances were plenty but the ability to turn them into goals proved to be the problem for the two teams who could only share the spoils at the end of the tie.

What happened

Not to the surprise of many, Bullets head coach Kalisto Pasuwa fielded more of an experimental lineup as starts were given to most of his fringe players last year.

After a season-long loan at Sable Farming, White Kitisen was among the starters together with Maxwell Gasten Phodo, who joined The Peoples Team at the end of last season’s campaign.

Pasuwa might have rested several of his key players but saw his side dominating the early proceedings of the encounter.

In the 13th minute, Yankho Singo, who returned to action after recovering from an injury, nearly put us in front but made no use of Stanley Billiat’s excellent cross from the right flank.

For the opening 20 minutes, Bullets looked to be on the wheel of the lunchtime fixture but Nampula found a way to take over the seat of authority in the late minutes of the first half.

At the stroke of half an hour, the Mozambican outfit almost opened the scoring but was denied by some breathtaking double saves from Rabson Chiyenda before they hit the post.

After that huge late-off, Bullets did not ease the pressure exerted by the opposition, who almost camped in their half hoping to force a goal.

Despite the eagerness of the third finishers of the 2022 Moçambola champions, Maule showed enough resilience to hang on without conceding until the halftime break arrived.

The second half saw managers making wholesome changes, but this could not change the game’s narrative, which started and finished with only a few highlights.

In the second match, two strikes in the second half saw Mozambican champions UD Songo beating Mighty Mukuru Wanderers to top the standings heading into the second day of the competition.

Bheu Januario scored a stunning freekick in the 61st minute before Dario Melo simple finish with five minutes left to play on the clock.

This means UD Songo have three points and have all the opportunity to win the Cup if they beat De Nampula on match day 2 at the same venue.

As for Wanderers, their next opposition is Bullets in the second match of the day.

