Police officer guns himself down

On Wednesday night, a 34 year old police officer under Limbe police station in Blantyre shot himself to death in his house at Soche.

According to National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya, the officer has been identified as Limbani Chanza who shot himself whilst in his bedroom and was discovered by his wife.

However, Kalaya has told the local media that he could not give much information on the matter as the law enforcers have just launched investigations to establish more information surrounding the suicide.

The national police spokesperson further indicated that Chanza did not leave a suicide note explaining what prompted him to gun himself down.

Limbani Chanza hailed from Chiphanga village, in the area of Traditional Authority Pemba in Salima district.