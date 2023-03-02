MP says Government should increase civil servants’ salaries by 80%

Member of Parliament for Chitipa Wenya Davis Paulosi Ng’ambi has asked the Government to consider increasing civil servants’ salaries, saying most of them are getting very little money and with the depreciation of Kwacha they are failing to provide for their families.

According to Ng’ambi, government should increase the salaries of civil servants by 80 percent because the money the government workers are getting is just very little and most of them are failing to take care of their families.

“I want the government to increase the salaries of the civil servants by 80 percent not even 50 percent because these people are already getting very little around 100,000 so if they give them 50 percent that means it will be 150,000 and that’s very little. So that’s why I suggested 80 percent increase because at least their salaries can be better off,” he said.

He then urged Government to respond to the issue saying it is important.

Earlier this year, civil servants threatened to conduct a strike to force government to increase their salaries by 35%.

Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe is expected to present the 2023/24 budget statement today.

