Man arrested for raping stranded teenager

Lingadzi Police in Lilongwe have arrested Amos Kambewa, 60, on suspicion that he raped a 15-year old girl.

Assistant Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi police, Constable Maria Kumwenda, said the child was abandoned at Area 12 by strangers after traveling from Mchinji to Lilongwe. She was stranded and did not know where to go.

Some people who acted as good samaritans offered her a place to sleep.

It was during that midnight when one of them, Amos Kambewa, raped the girl while threatening to harm her if she dared to shout.

The following morning, the girl reported the matter at Lingadzi Police Station and she was issued a referral letter to Kamuzu Central hospital where results revealed that she was Indeed defiled.

“Police have arrested Kambewa who hails from Chiwamba Village, Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe and he has been charged with defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the Penal Code and will appear before court after the completion of paperwork.” said Kumwenda.

In Malawi, raping a child attracts a maximum sentence of life in prison.