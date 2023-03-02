Kuwala Creatives partners InHouse Media to host Malawi Night Live Show this weekend

Imaan

Malawi’s renowned talent agency, Kuwala Creatives, has partnered with InHouse Media to host a night live music show in Blantyre this coming Saturday.

According to Kuwala Creatives Chief Executive Officer Dennis Imaan, the event which is dubbed ‘Malawi Night Live’, will be held on 4th March, 2023 at Scallas Cafe, from 4pm till late and it will feature performances from some of Malawi’s top artists.

Imaan disclosed to Malawi24 that at the auspicious occasion, some big names in Malawi’s music circle such as Hyphen, Zonke, Mellz, Rina, and Aycee James just to mention a few, will be exchanging the stage with the talent they are best known for.

While expressing the company’s commitment to promoting Malawian music and culture, the CEO said the show gives local artists an opportunity to showcase the best of their talent, thereby helping artists to reach out to new audiences.

He then indicated that preparations are at an advanced stage for the mouth-watering event and patrons should expect nothing but a superb experience.

“We are very happy that the time is nearing and we are very hopeful that Malawians will enjoy the Malawi Night Live ever than before,” said Imaan.

He continued by revealing that the series of the Malawi Night Live Shows will be sponsored by a grant from Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA) which he described as a significant boost for both Kuwala Creatives and the local music industry.

Imaan further pointed out that the grant will enable Kuwala Creatives to create new opportunities for Malawian artists and businesse, and also raise the profile of Malawian music and culture.

InHouse Media founder Fatsani Kalonda commonly known as Blakjak, said the event is really an opportunity in disguise for new talents to shine and a chance for local businesses to showcase their products and services.

The Malawi Night Live Show whose entry fee has been pegged at K2000, will feature a range of activities including eating and drinking competition and games. DJ Maya will make sure that everyone who gets in, dances to his outstanding mixing.

Follow us on Twitter: