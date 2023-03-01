Man killed over chicken theft in Mchinji

A 35-year-old man has been killed in Mchinji on allegations that he stole chickens at Lipunga village in Sub-Traditional Authority Kapunula.

The man has been identified as Zindikirani Mbewe.

According to Mchinji Police spokesperson Limbani Mpinganjira, the suspect was spotted yesterday stealing chickens from a kraal.

Some angry community members apprehended him and assaulted him to death.

Post-mortem results have revealed that the death was due to blood loss.

Meanwhile, Police are hunting for the people who have killed the theft suspect.

Zindikirani Mbewe hailed from Lipunga village in the area of Sub Traditional Authority Kapunula in Mchinji district.

