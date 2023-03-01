All set for Mzuzu City Half Marathon this weekend

Mzuzu City Half Marathon Organizing Committee says all is set for the first ever Mzuzu City Half Marathon.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Organizing Committee Chairperson Peter Mumba said more than 70 athletes have registered for the event slated for Sunday, 5 March 2023.

“We have over 70 athletes and several international athletes have shown interest in taking part and many more are expected to register we will know the exact figure come Friday,” he said.

Mumba added that the committee has engaged City residents in an awareness campaign for people to cheer and give space to the participants in the route set for the marathon.

“The awareness campaign is going on well so that we do not have inconveniences during the marathon.

“So far only Medhealth, Rab Processors and Itel have assisted us and we are therefore still calling on companies to assist us as our budget is K27 Million and we still have a way to go.” Mumba said.

Speaking on part of Technical Sub Committee, Alick Phiri said they are making sure all athletes are meeting the eligibility requirements set for the marathon.

“Some of the requirements are that the athlete should be over 18 and should have a medical certificate as indicated on the registration form and the registration is still open for now,” said Phiri.

Mzuzu City Council Public Relations Officer Macdonald Gondwe said the council is geared and ready to see the first ever marathon to be hosted in Mzuzu City as it will boost tourism and business in the city.

The 21 Kilometre half marathon will start at St Johns Hospital to Mzuzu Technical, Chiputula, Zigwagwa to Mataifa and Stadium before repeating the route and finishing at Mzuzu Stadium.

The winners will walk away with K1 000 000 with the second getting MK700 000 and third placed K500000 for both Ladies and Mens categories with the record breaker getting extra K500 000.