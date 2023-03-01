ACB to appeal Viola case

Viola

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it will appeal the judgement delivered by Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe in the corruption case involving former deputy chief executive officer of National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) Gerald Viola and businessperson Chrispin Chingola.

Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba found the two guilty and on Monday punished them with a 3 year custodial sentence but it was suspended for two years which means that Viola and Chingola will not serve the sentence in prison.

In his judgement, the Principal Residence Magistrate said the two are first offenders and did not benefit from the whole deal.

Gerald Viola and Chrispin Chingola were answering a case involving the supply of maize worth 3.3 billion kwacha. ACB said Viola singlehandedly awarded the maize supply contract to Chingola’s company.

Viola was convicted of abuse of office which is contrary to section 25B(1) while Chrispin Chingola was convicted of influencing a public office to misuse a public office which is contrary to section 25B(2) of the corruption practice act.

