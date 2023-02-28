Simso Innobuild league sponsorship raised to K15 million

Sponsorship for the Simso Innobuild Northern Region Premier League has been raised to K15 million per season from K10 million.

Property developer Innobuild Limited has increased its sponsorship by 100 percent making it K10 million per season from Innobuild with K5 million from Simama and Sons who have been sponsoring the league for the past 16 years.

Innobuild Operations Manager Fumbani Chirambo says the hike follows a good management and competition from the league administrators and teams.

“We have seen good management and competition from administrators and teams, witnessed by a number of players who have joined Super League teams so we are delighted to be part of this journey, increasing the sponsorship will see the league becoming more competitive,” said Chirambo.

Chitipa United won the league last season and they are expected to compete in the Super League this season.

Speaking during the league’s prize presentation, Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Chairperson appealed to Chitipa District Council to consider finishing Base Ground to reduce Chitipa United’s transport costs and boost the team’s revenue.

“I have appealed to the council to make sure Chitipa United team has enough support from the community as well as the council so that it can do well in the league,” said Khonje.

In his response, Chitipa District Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources Officer Hastings Nyirongo said the council is geared to see Base Ground hosting Super League games.

“The renovations are going well and we will soon pass a K100 Million budget which will see the completion of the ground.” Nyirongo said.

Vice Team Manager for Chitipa United John Rodger said the team’s preparations are at advanced stage and the team is geared for the Super League 2022 season.

By Victor Musongole