China warns US over Taiwan

China has warned the United States of America after a U.S. military plane flew through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Monday, action which China says is aimed at disrupting peace and stability.

According to China, on February 27, a US P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft sailed through the Taiwan Strait and made public speculation.

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army organized troops to monitor the US aircraft throughout the flight.

Despite stating that everything was under control, China has condemned the United States over its actions.

“The actions of the US deliberately disrupt the situation in the region and jeopardize the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait. We firmly oppose this,” The Eastern Theatre Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army

However, the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet in response said the aircraft had flown in international airspace and that the United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows including within the Taiwan Strait.

“By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations. The aircraft’s transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” it added in a statement.

Reuters reported that China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up its military activity near the island in the past three years as it seeks to try to force Taiwan to accept Beijing’s sovereignty.

