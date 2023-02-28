Chakwera refuses to commit to reduce his powers

President Lazarus Chakwera today refused to say if he is ready to reduce his powers in relation to the appointment of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general.

The president appeared before Parliament today to answer questions from Members of Parliament (MP).

Machinga East MP Esther Jolobala asked the president if he is ready to reduce his powers in relation to the appointment of Anti-Corruption Bureau director general.

Jolobala argued that the president during the campaign period in 2020 promised to reduce his powers and ensure that the ACB director is not appointed by the president.

“You promised Malawians that when you become president you will make sure that the appointment of the director general of the ACB is not done by the president,” said Jolobala.

In his response, Chakwera suggested that it is not easy to reduce his powers because he cannot just make a decree.

Chakwera said the issue concerns changing the law and the law needs to be looked at in view of so many other challenges that the Malawi Law Commission and Ministry of Justice are facing in order to respond to the challenges Malawi is facing.

“But we must remember that there are checks and balances built into our system and Parliament is the one that confirms an appointment made by the president and if Parliament is unhappy, it can inform the president,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera also talked about efforts his government has invested to ensure a corrupt-free Malawi.

He said his government has strengthened capacity of institutions that are mandated to lead the fight against corruption.

He cited the hiring of 16 lawyers to prosecute cases at ACB as well as the hiring of lawyers at the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the establishment of the Financial Crimes Court where three judges.

“We must avoid the sensational idea that Malawi is doing nothing to fight corruption. You cannot measure the progress of the fight against corruption based on headlines and social media allegations,” said Chakwera.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24