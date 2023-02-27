MACRA donates cholera medical supplies worth K54m to MoH

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has donated over K54 million worth of medical supplies to the Ministry of Health, adding to the collective effort in the fight against the current Cholera outbreak.

The donated equipment includes 150 HTH Chlorine of 25 Kgs each, 11,500 Ringers lactate of 500mls each and 12,000 Giving sets.

In addition to the donation, MACRA has also extended a helping hand to the Ministry of Health to spread cholera outbreak awareness messages in both rural and urban areas to curtail the widespread of the deadly disease.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda thanked MACRA for the donation saying it has come at a right time and the donation will help the Ministry in the fight against cholera.

“So, today we have received a donation of three valuable medical supplies a huge donation from MACRA worth 54 million and as a Ministry we are very very grateful for this donation which has come at a right time,” said Chiponda.

As one way of ending the cholera pandemic, the Minister announced that from this week as a Ministry they are going into the districts with awareness message on the prevention and control of cholera.

“Our plan is that we reach to all the 49000 villages in Malawi with message of cholera. So there are three areas which we are going to concentrate on. The first one is about community engagement and community awareness and also sensitation because we are aware that there are some other communities who really are not aware of the issue of Cholera or what is it that we can do to prevent or control infection so these people needs awareness on the prevention and control of Cholera.

“The other issue that we are going to do is door to door chlorination where by we have to distribute chlorine for those who don’t have a good source of water. But also issues of when one gets sick or you suspect somebody of having Cholera, what is it they can do, we talk of ORS Very important life saving if one can get ORS.

So those are the things we plan to do for the next two weeks and we are very sure that if we can do this we will see our numbers going down,” explained Chiponda.

In her remarks, MACRA Board Director Ms. Stella Chuthi said there was no better cause than to save life and assured the Minister that the authority is always there to serve the nation.

Chuthi also said MACRA made the donation in response to President Chakwera’s plea which urged organisations to contribute towards the End cholera campaign.

“In response to the president’s plea, the board of MACRA agreed that they should take part in the response by buying the items that have been donated today and spreading the messages throughout the country to ensure that Malawians are able to understand how to prevent Cholera.

“Additionally, MACRA has joined hands with the Ministry in conducting awareness campaigns in both urban and rural areas so that people are aware of all precautions against the disease,” said Chuthi.