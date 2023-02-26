Lloyd Phiri ends 10-year drought with ‘Pemphero Silinama’ album

Malawi’s legendary gospel musician Lloyd Phiri has bounced back with a 9th album titled ‘Pemphero Silinama’, breaking a ten-year silence with that same unique touch.

In an interview with Malawi24, Phiri said Pemphero Silinama album which has come together with videos, seeks to encourage people who have been praying for sometime but are yet to experience their breakthroughs that each and every prayer is accompanied by results no matter how long it may take.

The ‘Mukonde Yesu’ hitmaker, said the album has ten songs some of which are ‘Nkhosa Zanga’ which talks about corruption and its negative impact on a nation and ‘Tidzichepetse’ which is about the significance of obeying and humbling oneself before God.

“Pemphero Silinama album comprises 10 songs.

“The idea is simply to encourage those that may have been praying and have been waiting for answers for so long reaching a point of losing their faith on God. So, I want to encourage those to keep on believing that every prayer is result oriented,” said Phiri.

The newly wedded musician said he is not launching the album anytime soon saying he would want the society to first enjoy and master the songs so that during the launch, the audience should ably participate.

When asked what led to the 10-year drought, Phiri was honest to attribute the silence to financial instability saying nowadays music production has gone expensive to a point that a single audio and video could cost an artist over one million kwacha.

“Finances were not permitting me to finish this project on time. I started this project in 2019. Many times, I give myself a space of four years before the next album. This time around it was tough because music has now gone expensive than in the past days when we could produce an album with little resources. This time, one audio plus video is costing over one million Kwacha. So, you can imagine that mine is a group which means more money is needed. Had it been that finances were there, this album would have been released in 2019,” he added.

The songbird cum-producer also said that he has not done any amapiano song as he has noticed that more musicians have ventured into urban music which he said has made him stick to his local touch so as to serve people who love local music.

He has since promised his fans nothing else but most improved live stage performances claiming during the ten year-break, he has been learning new music skills and he also mentioned that the Happiness Voices membership has increased from 6 to 12 members.

As a matter of preaching the gospel, Phiri said he will be organising crusades in rural areas and trading centres across the country and added that he will also be organising a number of fundraising events where the proceeds will go towards helping the sick, prisoners, the elderly, street kids, orphans and also building churches.

Apart from availing the album through online platforms, the musician said he has deployed some agents in Mzuzu, Lilongwe Blantyre, Balaka, Dedza among other districts who will be selling the album at a reasonable price.

The new album was recorded at One Heart Studio by Phiri. Bass guitar was done by Peter Likhomo & Ephraim Chambota, lead guitar by Come Black and Skilled Kwilasha while backing voices were done by the Happiness Voices. The album has been mixed and mastered by Phiri.

Follow us on Twitter: