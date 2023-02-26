Chakwera applauds SDA’s Church contribution towards development

President Lazarus Chakwera has commended the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church for its holistic ministry through the provision of spiritual and physical needs to Malawians.

Chakwera made the remarks Saturday in Mzuzu when he, in company of the First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera, attended prayers at Nkhorongo SDA Church.

He said the services offered by the church through health care, education and economic activities, among other various projects, have helped transform lives of people.

“Let me thank the SDA Church on behalf of government. Malawi 2063 cannot be achieved without the involvement of the faith community. It is the faith community which can provide wisdom for people’s mindset change. We welcome your advice at any time,” Chakwera said.

The President, therefore, called for faithfulness and unity amongst Malawians and promotion of the conservation of God given resources amidst global climate change challenges.

“Let us be faithful and honest in whatever we do. We cannot build the country on lies,” said Chakwera as he thanked the church for conferring on him an honorary citizen status of the church.

In his welcoming remarks, Pastor Dr Passmore Mulambo, who is Ministerial Secretary for Southern Africa Indian Ocean Division of the SDA Church, thanked the President for choosing to worship at the church.

President of the SDA Church in Malawi, Pastor Tony Nyirenda thanked Chakwera for promoting freedom of worship which he said is not the case in other countries where people cannot gather for prayers.

Nyirenda said the President’s worship at the church is proof that he acknowledges the role faith communities play in socio-economic development of the country.

Reported by Joel Chirwa, George Bulombola and Tawonga Moyo