Mob steals 53 bags of cement after vehicle catches fire in Mponela

Almost 53 bags of cement belonging to Shayona Cement Company have been stolen by a mob after a vehicle that carried the cement caught fire at Malovu Trading Centre in Dowa District.

Public Relations Officer for Mponela Police Station sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and said that the incident occurred on Thursday during evening hours.

“On Thursday, February 23 2023, a Freightliner truck registration number NA 475 (horse) and NE 2328 (trailer) belonging to AS Investment was coming from Shayona Cement Factory in Kasungu going to Kanengo with 700 bags of Thanthwe Cement.

“Upon arrival at Malovu Trading Centre, the motor vehicle developed a fault and caught fire. When the driver, Yohane Jere stopped it, unknown people started stealing cement bags from the burning vehicle,” he said.

Msadala further said that upon observing, it was discovered that the people stole 53 bags of cement from the said truck.

Following the report, police officers from both Mponela Police Station and Mtengowamthenga Police Unit rushed to the scene where they managed to extinguish the fire and secure some remaining bags of cement but the vehicle had its horse already burnt.

Meanwhile, Mponela Police have launched a manhunt for these unknown people suspected to have stolen bags of cement.

