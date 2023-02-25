D-day as Tiya Somba faces Haiya for Sulom presidency

It is now just a matter of hours before Super League of Malawi (Sulom) elects new office bearers who will run the elite league for the next three years.

The center focus will be on the presidency as the incumbent Tiya Somba Banda, who came on board unopposed some years ago, faces stiff competition in Fleetwood Haiya who is the current Nyasa Big Bullets Vice President.

The duo has promised to change the face of football through the much-touted reforms, including increasing the subvention fee to the 16 clubs from the current MK1 million to K10 million.

Current Sulom Vice President Col. Gilbert Mitawa will go head to head with former Mighty Mukuru Wanderers General Secretary David Kanyenda for the position whilst Williams Banda, who has been defending his position unopposed, will face former Silver Strikers Chief Executive Officer Thokozani Chimbali.

Two positions have already gone unopposed, with Allie Mwachande going from an Executive Member to Tresurer whilst Blue Eagles’ Vice General Secretary Solomon Mchawi will be sworn in as Sulom’s Legal Advisor, replacing Wisdom Kadam’manja.

On the position of Vice General Secretary, current holder Major Denis Flao Mwale will go head to head with former Mzuni FC General Secretary Donnex Chilonga.

Nine candidates are contesting for five slots in the Sulom Executive Committee as members.

These are Charles Manyungwa, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, Henry Banda, Akudzike Kafwamba, Daudi Mtanthiko, William Nhlane, Godfrey Makawano, Mabvuto Missi and Ronald Chiwaula.

The polls are being held at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

