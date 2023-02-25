Balaka DHO making headway in cholera fight

The Balaka District Health Office says it is optimistic of containing the cholera outbreak in the district within a period of a month.

The districts’ Health Promotion and Public Relations Officer,Mercy Nyirenda, said a number of indicators shows that district is making significant progress in the fight against the outbreak.

She disclosed this on Friday during a media interface meeting which brought together media personnel from different media houses in the district,with the aim of updating them on the status of the outbreak in the district.

Nyirenda said: ”As of late,we have witnessed a significant drop in cholera statistics as compared to last month,” adding that, ”the district is now recording a maximum of 30 new cases per day against over 150 cases per day registered the previous months.”

She further said cholera deaths have now drastically reduced as the health Office is now registering 0 to 1 deaths per week, attributing the improvement to several interventions the DHO has been undertaking with support from development partners.

”We commend a cordial-working relationship that has been existing between the DHO and our partners.Together,we scaled up engagement Meetings with influential leaders at community level in a drive to raise awareness and change the behaviour of the community,and, others have been providing us with chlorine and other medical supplies.”

According to Nyirenda,the current trend won’t make them relent but they will put an extra gear so that the outbreak is completely wiped out of the district.

The World Health Organization (WHO),Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS),Maikhanda and Save the Children have been closely working with the Balaka DHO in the fight against the outbreak.

As of 24th February 2023,Balaka DHO has registered 3,422 cumulative cases with 89 deaths.

Nyirenda has since called on the journalists to disseminate the right information on cholera so that people should have a better understanding of the outbreak.

The media interface Meeting was conducted with support from Save the Children.