Thugs rape, murder 11-year-old child in Salima

Thugs have raped and murdered an 11-year-old girl who was a standard 3 learner at Malawi Armed Forces College (Mafco) Primary School.

The district’s police spokesperson Jacob Khembo said the child was found dead this morning at Chipale Fishing Beach.

The child’s father is a civilian staff member at Mafco the girl went missing on the night of February 23, 2023 at Chipale area where she was living with her mother.

Villagers who were searching for her after she went missing found her body today.

Police say postmortem results revealed that death was due to suffocation, secondary to strangulation.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to communities around Chipale area to assist the law enforcers with information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

