Man in custody for stealing motorcycle in Zomba

Police in Zomba have arrested a 28- year -old man identified as Ibrahim Mustafa for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in the district.

Zomba Police Station Deputy Publicist Sergeant Aaron Chilala said that they have recovered the motorcycle from the suspect.

Chilala explained that Mustafa was arrested on Tuesday in Mangochi after being on the run for some days.

“On 15th February this year, during the morning hours Mustafa was with his niece and hired a motorcycle within Zomba City. He told the operator that he was going to his girlfriend who resides within the city,” Chilala explained

When the suspect arrived at his girlfriend’s house, he told the motorcycle operator to give him the motorcycle to drop his niece at his home. The suspect left the operator with his girlfriend.

The motorcycle operator waited for a while but the suspect did not report back. This prompted him to start following him but his efforts proved futile.

He added that the suspect fled to Dedza where he also committed another offence.

Later, the victim reported the matter to Zomba Police station and Police instituted investigations that led to the arrest of the suspect.

The recovered motorcycle has since been positively identified by the owner.

The suspect is expected to appear before court soon to answer charges levelled against him.

Mustafa hails from Jalasi Village, Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi district.