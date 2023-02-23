House catches fire at Police College in Zomba

A house at Police College in Zomba caught fire Thursday afternoon following a suspected electrical fault.

Eyewitnesses who opted for anonymity told Malawi24 that the fire started at around 2 in the afternoon when Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) power was on and off.

The fire destroyed all house property whose value is not yet estimated.

The eyewitness added that Zomba City Council firefighters went to the scene.

The police authorities haven’t commented on the incident.

This is the second incident in few months for a house to catch fire at Police College in Zomba.

