Cashier shot dead at casino in Mzuzu

Armed killers last night shot dead a cashier, Paul Mhango, and stole cash at a casino in Mzuzu.

Mzuzu Police Station spokesperson Paul Tembo has told the local media that the incident occurred around 10 last night at Asante Business Bureau in the city.

According to Tembo, the robbers entered the casino as customers. They later produced a gun and demanded money from Mhango.

“Mhango attempted to resist the demand and was shot dead,” said Tembo.

The robbers then fled after stealing cash whose value is yet to be known.

According to Tembo, police went to the scene where they found cartilages which will give them a clue about the gun used.

Tembo further said that investigations are underway to track down the armed killers.

Follow us on Twitter: