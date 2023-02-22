Tay Grin releases “Foto” music video featuring Phantom Steeze

Celebrated music artist, Tay Grin has dropped the visuals for his new single “Foto” featuring Phantom Steeze.

Malawi’s top prominent musician, Tay Grin has now come forward with a brand-new music video for his single “Foto” featuring South African star Phantom Steeze.

The music video which came out on Monday (6 February) first got an exclusive premiere on MTV Base South, before then being put on hold for seven days for exclusive rounds of rotation on the channel until later being uploaded online onto YouTube for fans and audience.

Tay took his social media to explain the reason that he has taken it to MTV Base South is that he is aiming for the international scene.

“They say good things come to those with patience that is why my video took time to come out kuti ikhale yotchakuka bwino mpaka pa MTV Base South wooo!.

“Ife sitichita zinthu monjonjola. FOTO ikhala ikuseweledwa pa MTV Base pokha kwamasiku 7 kamba koti ndi Video ya mtengo wapatali. Motelo onlinelink yapa YouTube ipezeka after 7 days osati 24 hours inatchulidwa pachiyambi ija (Video for Foto will be played exclusively on MTV Base for 7 days and after that it will be online),” he wrote on his Facebook page

The new single comes as a first in a long while from the Nyau King, after several months of non-music release, and shows the dynamic view of Tay Grin’s ability to be able to switch sides and flows, this time by tapping into the deep roots of the Amapiano sound in hopes of bringing a new flare and different vibe to his audience and sticking out from his usual criteria of urban Hip-Hop.

“Foto” was produced by Phantom Steeze, Clumzy, Tay Grin, and Jillz and was released last year. Since its release, the song has received a positive and overwhelming response from many different fans and followers, while also being able to maintain good airplay on various radio stations, and giving fans the anticipation build-up on when the actual video will drop.

This is not the first time Tay Grin has had a video played on international TV. He has also had some of his videos featured on Channel O, Trace Africa, among other channels, which have been idolized and known to stand out as being high-quality and captivating in capturing the audience’s attention through their creative arts and visuals.

Tay’s self-embrace of fusing traditional music with urban music makes him well notable to be able to stand out and connect with the local and international market.

He has over time produced a number of hit singles which include “Lubwa”, “Kanda” (feat. Sonyezo & Orezi), “Chipapapa” (feat. 2Baba), “Tola” (feat. Vanessa Mdee), and “La La La” (feat. Namadingo) just to name a few.

By Roy Kafoteka