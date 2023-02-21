President Chakwera to appear before Parliament next week

Speaker of National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara yesterday in Parliament announced that the President of the Republic of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera will appear in Parliament on 28th February to answer questions from Members of Parliament.

According to the Speaker, this will be part of the constitutional requirement for the President to answer questions of national importance.

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA) last Friday, Chakwera indicated that he will be returning to Parliament to respond to some of the questions that members of the house will have on his SONA.

This will be the third time for President Chakwera to face Members of Parliament in the August House.

The Speaker also announced that Minister of Finance Hon. Sosten Gwengwe will present his budget statement for the 2023/2024 Financial Year on Thursday, 2nd March, 2023 at 2:00 pm.

