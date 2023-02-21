MP accused of awarding contract to fellow MP’s brother

Communities around Ndangopuma Primary School in Zomba Central on Tuesday presented a petition to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on their concern over how Member of Parliament for the area, Bester Awali allegedly awarded a 32-million-kwacha school block construction contract to Mphatso Metal and Building Contractor owned by younger brother to Zomba Ntonya parliamentarian Nedson Poya.

Speaking after presenting the petition, leader of the concerned citizens, Edward Chingani said the citizens were not convinced with how Mphatso Metal and Building Contractor got the contract.

Chingani added that the group was aware that there was someone else who could have been awarded the contract and the concerned citizens believe that Mphatso Metal Works and Building Contractor was awarded the contract through corrupt means between Awali and the contractor.

The concerned citizens also expressed concern over the delay of the project saying the school block construction was supposed to finish in December last year.

The project is at foundation level, according the concerned citizens who further feared for some of the learners that learn under no shelter in this rainy season.

“We want ACB to investigate how this contract was awarded because school development committee did not choose Mphatso Metal and Building Contractor,” Chingani added.

Speaking after receiving the petition in Zomba at ACB offices, one of ACB investigators, Graduel Chawache, assured the concerned citizens that the bureau will start investigating the issue next week.

Chawache said other concerned citizens also presented similar complaint to ACB in Blantyre.

The concerned citizens came from Masongola Ward in the Zomba Central Constituency while some were from areas around Ndangopuma School.

