Man in custody over murder of his 4-year-old daughter in Kasungu

Police in Kasungu are keeping in custody 30 year-old Medium Nyirongo for allegedly killing his 4-year-old biological daughter.

It is reported that Nyirongo sent his two children to his mother in Mzimba after separation with his wife and the children were sent back to their father on January 23, 2023.

After receiving them, during the night of the same day, he took them to a bush near Kalumba stream where he allegedly murdered the daughter Jane by suffocating her, and left the 2 year-old son in the bush.

The boy was found on January 27 by Rosemary Jasi who was going to her garden and the remains of Jane were found on February 11, 2023.

Nyirongo will appear in court soon to answer the charge of murder.

Nyirongo hails from Malawira village, Traditional Authority Chilowamatambe in Kasungu.

