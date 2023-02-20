Sulom presidential candidates to face each in debate

With few days to the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) elective Annual General Meeting, presidential candidates have been given a platform to let the public know their manifestos through debate.

The development follows an announcement by Zodiak Broadcasting Station that the station will on a date to be communicated engage the two candidates in a special program

ZBS’s Controller of marketing, Emmanuel Maliro confirmed the development to local media saying the station will any day this week engage incumbent SULOM president Tiya Somba Banda who will face Nyasa Big Bullets Vice President Fleetwood Haiya.

Maliro said the debate which will be live on ZBS platforms has been organised to give the two candidates a chance to tell the country how they will the country in standardising the local football, Super League in particular.

“It will be exciting, an opportunity for the contestants to sell their ideas and increase visibility in all platforms of ZBS. I am currently talking to contestants.” Said Maliro.

Haiya and Somba Banda will battle it out on 25 February, 2023 at an AGM which will be held in Mangochi.

